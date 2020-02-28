Home

Sinai Memorial Chapel - San Francisco
1501 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 921-3636
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Sinai Memorial Chapel - San Francisco
1501 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Julianna Booth


1991 - 2020
Julianna Booth Obituary
Julianna Rose Booth

June 27, 1991-February 23 2020

Beloved daughter of Janet Booth and Dal Booth. A graduate of the Urban School of San Francisco and Arizona State University. She will forever be in our hearts.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 2nd at Sinai Memorial Chapel, 1501 Divisadero St., San Francisco. Contributions in Julianna's memory may be made to Harm Reduction Coalition.

Rest In Peace sweet girl.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
