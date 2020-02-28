|
|
Julianna Rose Booth
June 27, 1991-February 23 2020Beloved daughter of Janet Booth and Dal Booth. A graduate of the Urban School of San Francisco and Arizona State University. She will forever be in our hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 2nd at Sinai Memorial Chapel, 1501 Divisadero St., San Francisco. Contributions in Julianna's memory may be made to Harm Reduction Coalition.
Rest In Peace sweet girl.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020