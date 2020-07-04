1/1
Julianne "Julie" (Van Horn) Kleinbauer
Julianne "Julie" (Van Horn) Kleinbauer
Mar 27, 1939 - Jun 15, 2020
Julianne "Julie" Van Horn Kleinbauer died peacefully of heart failure on June 15, 2020 at the age of 81 at her home in Oakland. A native San Franciscan, graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart and Cal Berkeley, she is survived by her son Chris Kleinbauer and son-in-law Chris Ramirez of Oakland; her son Mark Kleinbauer and daughter-in-law Susan, and two grandchildren, Nicki and Cassidy of Bloomington, IN; and her sisters Eugenia Wilkie of Galesville, MD and Joan Van Horn Healy of Oakland and their families. In addition to being a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, Julie had a long and successful career as a legal secretary and found great joy playing tennis and bridge with her dear friends in Marin County.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
