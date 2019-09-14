|
Julianne Marie Barboni Moore
July 21, 1954 - September 6, 2019While undergoing extensive bone marrow transplant treatment, Julie tragically passed away at Stanford Medical Center at the age of 65. She is survived by her beloved husband, John David Moore of San Rafael, daughters Lauren Rose and Alison Frances, and son Sean Kennedy Moore. Julie grew up on a prolific dairy ranch in West Marin, surrounded by a large Italian family and many family friends. She was the youngest of five children, survived by her sisters, Bonita and Stephanie, and brothers, Charles and William Barboni. Julie attended Lincoln One Room School House, Petaluma High School, and the University of San Francisco. While at USF, she excelled in the Nursing Program and graduated in 1977. Julie was then hired by Children's Hospital Oakland as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit RN, where she worked for 41 years and established very close friendships with many coworkers and patient families. Julie loved animals, especially her family's pet dogs, Badger, Seamus, Slater, and Auggie. She was an active member of the St. Raphael School and Marin Catholic High School communities where her children attended school and made life-long family friends. Julie loved to garden, cook for small gatherings, play mahjong with her San Rafael sisters, hike trails all over Marin County, and listen to the likes of Boz Scaggs and Leon Russell. She spent summer vacations with her family at a South Lake Tahoe cabin in Zephyr Cove, travelled all over Europe, and spent yearly trips on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Julie's favorite place in the world was Hawaii, where she has many close Hawaiian friends, whom she met in college and considers family. Following Julie's wishes for cremation, her ashes will eventually be spread in Hawaii. A service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in North Beach, San Francisco on Friday, September 27 at 10:30 am. Donations can be made to Children's Hospital Oakland.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019