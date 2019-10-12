|
Julie BrookJulie died on October 10 at age 77. She was a wonderful person and was well loved by family and friends, particularly by her grieving husband, John. Julie grew up in Neenah, Wisconsin and is survived by her sister Barb, who lives there, and by several nephews, their wives and children. Julie spent her early life in Neenah before venturing out to the broader world, initially for a year at Stanford University followed by 3 more at Iowa State, graduating at the top of her Psychology class. She and her then husband Dave lived for several years in Cleveland and New Hampshire. Julie's artistic sensibilities led, between her two marriages, to her wanderlust for several years including brief residences in Minneapolis and Alaska where she stayed with her sister before venturing to San Francisco. By this time, Julie had changed her last name to Brook because of the pleasing concept of a flowing body of water as well as the name's relationship to one of Julie's favorite composers (JS Bach). She was a long time docent (becoming emeritus) at the San Francisco Botanical Garden (Strybing Arboretum) where she put her botanical knowledge and affable personality to good use in leading tours. She loved doing crossword puzzles and engaged in 'word play' by writing a monthly poem (using as her source Webster's Words of the Day) which she shared with John and with a witty and erudite woman, Arlene, living in Walnut Creek. Julie spent many months in previous decades painting pictures of flowers and trees in the arboretum. This artistic passion was followed by a return to the piano where she played a wide range of composers from the classical and popular repertoire (including, for examples, Edvard Grieg and Burton Lane). Among many of their classical favorites, Julie and John shared a special love for the music of Antonin Dvorak and considered his 8th Symphony most compelling. The paths of Golden Gate Park were Julie's most-loved, among them the recently completed Oak Woodlands trails. Her loving companion will deeply miss sharing these trails with Julie in the future.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019