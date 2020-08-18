Julie Mayer

Juliana "Julie" Maria Mayer
Oct 28, 1963 – Aug 15, 2020
Our incredibly loved Julie departed this world after a courageous fight against an aggressive cancer that took her life on August 15, 2020. Born in Boston, MA October 28th, 1963, she joins her late parents, Janet R. Mayer (lifelong advocate for people with developmental disabilities) and Dr. Richard F. Mayer (Professor Emeritus of Neurology at the University of MD Medical School). Julie is survived by her loving partner of over 30 years, Dr. Sara L. Swenson, son Benjamin (age 14) and daughter Pilar (age 12) as well as her twin sister Andrea Mayer Denicoff and siblings Kathryn, Christopher, and Randall Mayer. She was a valued colleague and an amazingly loving and giving spouse, mother and aunt; she was adored by her many family and friends.
Julie graduated from Towson High School in 1981 and Boston University in 1986. She earned a Master of Science in Applied Economics and International Development in 1992 from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked internationally for many years as a systems consultant and financial analyst, with employment in Africa, Latin America, South America, and Southeast Asia. Julie settled in San Francisco with her spouse and children and worked at several different companies implementing new technologies, last working at Constellation Brands. She served in a wide range of roles throughout her professional career and was known as a strong leader, innovative thinker, and committed team builder.
Julie was born with boundless energy and a passion to live life each day to the fullest! She was an exemplary "team player" in life and on the basketball court. Young Julie was well-known on the Towson, MD neighborhood courts, and she became a top high school and Division 1 college player. Always up for an adventure, Julie also played basketball in Limerick, Ireland while working at Wang Laboratories. For Julie, basketball was never about winning; it was about joy and camaraderie. As a mother, her love of sport took her to coaching soccer for each of her children's teams. Parents and players described Julie as inclusive, inspiring, fun, and always positive. In 2005, she was named the District 1 Northern California Coach of the Year. Julie was also an enthusiastic traveler, a lover of the outdoors, a voracious reader, a caring member of the St. John's the Evangelist Episcopal Church community in the Mission, and a generous host to the countless friends and family who visited her family's home over the years.
In lieu of flowers, Julie's memory may be honored with donations to St. John's church at https:// saintjohnsf.org/donate
and/or The Arc Baltimore at https://www.thearcbaltimore.org/donate
.