Julie Nelson

Julie Lee Nelson



We are heartbroken to announce that Julie Lee Nelson passed away unexpectedly in her home at the age of 62 in Pinole, California on July 16, 2020. Daughter to expatriate American parents, Julie was born in Lima, Peru on December 20, 1957. She moved to Federal Way, Washington when she was five years old, and was soon joined by her two siblings, Debbie and Mike. Julie attended Washington State University before transferring to San Francisco State University, where she graduated with her bachelor's degree. Julie established a successful 35 year career as an insurance broker with Dealey Renton & Associates.



Julie loved the theater, rock music, Star Wars, trivia nights, and catching up with friends at the Hotel Mac in Point Richmond, California. She was an avid Giants fan, and enjoyed attending games with her son Alexander. Julie was also a talented seamstress, and lent her skills to the Masquers Playhouse for decades. She recently helped lead efforts to restore and save the Playhouse, which needed to raise $500,000 for repairs. Julie loved vacationing in Mexico, and often spoke fondly of her three-week trip to Scandinavia with her father. She recently enjoyed a road trip across the northern United States with her best friend, Jo Lusk.



With the help of her family, Julie, a loving single mother, raised two beautiful children to whom she was dedicated. As a mother, Julie was fiercely protective and incredibly supportive of her children, ensuring they were safe and always had what they needed to be happy and successful. She was a "second mother" to many of her children's friends, and often opened up her home to those who needed a safe place to stay.



Julie is survived by her children, Julia and Alexander "Sasha" Kwasniza; siblings, Debbie (Bill) Benko and Mike (Mary) Nelson; and nephew, Andrew Nelson. She is predeceased by her parents, Patricia Nelson and Bennett Norman "Bud" Nelson.



A memorial service will be held in 2021 when it is safe to congregate in person. As an alternative to flowers, the family welcomes donations to The Masquers Playhouse, P.O. Box 71037, Richmond, CA 94807.



