July 12, 1918 - April 6, 2020Heaven gained an angel when Julie passed on April 6th as a result of a fall. Julie was born over 101 years ago to Jules and Fernanda Faivre in South San Francisco where she spent her early years. She married Daniel Esola and moved to the Sunset district of San Francisco where they raised their family. For the past six years she lived at Nazareth House in San Rafael and we would like to thank all her wonderful caregivers. Beautiful inside and out, Julie will always be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes, radiant smile, feisty spirit and caring nature. Loved by all who knew her, Julie was always ready to lend a hand, offer comfort when needed or cheer a success. Her Catholic faith, family and friends were the cornerstone of her life. Predeceased by her husband, Daniel, Julie leaves behind her daughters Janice (Kurt) Guehring, Sandy (Dennis) Bohm, her grandchildren Danielle (David) Monso, Marc Guehring, Ross (Dana) Guehring, Kristin Bohm, Eric (Jenna) Bohm, two great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters with one more on the way. She also leaves behind her loving niece, Carol Esola and nephew Alan (Darlene) Esola and extended family. Mom, you will always be our inspiration and remain in our hearts. Your love of family was boundless, and we will carry on your legacy of love in our own lives. A celebration of her life, well-lived, will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020