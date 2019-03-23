Juliette Puts Juliette Puts, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at age 96. Born June 14, 1922 in Arette, France; the 10th of 11 children. She was predeceased by her dear husband Jean in 1980.

Juliette is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter Suzanne (Gabriel) Elicetche and her son Robert (Debi) Puts. Adored Meme of Natalie Elicetche and John and Dan (Marie) Puts. She is also survived by a sister-in-law in France, Jeannette Hondagneu, and many loving nieces and nephews both here and in France.

Juliette was an amazing mother, role model and friend.

The family would like to thank her angels at Westborough Royale and Pathways Hospice. The care and kindness shown to our mother and family was truly appreciated.

Friends and family are invited to a Mass celebrating her life at 10:30am on Wednesday, March 27th at St. Roberts Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Rd, San Bruno, Ca.

Please in lieu of flowers, consider donating to Pathways Hospice or to .







