San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliette Puts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliette Puts

Obituary Condolences

Juliette Puts Obituary
Juliette Puts

Juliette Puts, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at age 96. Born June 14, 1922 in Arette, France; the 10th of 11 children. She was predeceased by her dear husband Jean in 1980.
Juliette is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter Suzanne (Gabriel) Elicetche and her son Robert (Debi) Puts. Adored Meme of Natalie Elicetche and John and Dan (Marie) Puts. She is also survived by a sister-in-law in France, Jeannette Hondagneu, and many loving nieces and nephews both here and in France.
Juliette was an amazing mother, role model and friend.
The family would like to thank her angels at Westborough Royale and Pathways Hospice. The care and kindness shown to our mother and family was truly appreciated.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass celebrating her life at 10:30am on Wednesday, March 27th at St. Roberts Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Rd, San Bruno, Ca.
Please in lieu of flowers, consider donating to Pathways Hospice or to .


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now