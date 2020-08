Or Copy this URL to Share

Julio Manuel Rosales

March 4, 1955 - August 6, 2020

Beloved Sonoma Choir Member, native San Franciscan succumbed to Covid-19.

Predeceased by parents, Armando and Ligia; survived by siblings, Armando, Jr., Victor, Jaime and Ligia (Alexander) and many others.

A live-streamed (YouTube) private memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. 9/4/20 at St. Francis Solano Church. Celebration of life planned for later time.







