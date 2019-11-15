Home

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Cypress Lawn
Jun Iwamoto


1932 - 2019
Jun Iwamoto Obituary
Jun Iwamoto

June 6, 1932 - Oct 31, 2019

Jun was born in Sacramento, CA to Frank and Takiyo Iwamoto. He attended school in San Francisco except during the World War II removal when he lived in North Platte, NE and Baltimore, MD. He graduated third in his class from Lowell High School. He also graduated from Golden Gate University with a B.S. and MBA.

A lifelong public servant of the City and County of San Francisco, he began at the Registrar of Voters. His time there was split by his military service. After the Registrar's office, he progressed through city government positions. Finally, he retired from City College of San Francisco as Vice Chancellor, Business.

He cared for his insulin dependent diabetic wife for 49 years including in home dialysis.

Jun died after an accident. He was preceded by his wife Nancy, brother Harry Iwamoto, and sister Chiyeko Iwamoto Yamada. He is survived by his daughter Bernice, loving and supportive in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Jun's committal will be at Cypress Lawn on November 18, 2019, at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Oklahoma Baptist University or Kimochi in Jun Iwamoto's memory.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
