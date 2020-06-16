June Bianchi
June Rose Bianchi

Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 85 years, entered into rest peacefully at her home on June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Ray Bianchi for 72 years. Loving mother of Debbie Teach (her husband Stan) and Rachelle Martin. Also survived by her sisters Darlene and Jacque, her grandchildren Mark, Taylor (his partner Kelsey) and great granddaughter TJ.
A native of San Francisco, California age 90 years.
A member of Italian Catholic Federation Branch 403 at St. Dunstan's, North Burlingame Women's Club and Peninsula Italian American Social Club in San Mateo.
Family and friends will visit PRIVATELY on Monday, June 22, 2020 at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS in Millbrae. Private Funeral Mass will follow at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae and conclude there.
Her family appreciates donations to San Mateo County Mission Hospice at www.missionhospice.org.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Service
Chapel of the Highlands
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
