June Bianchi

June Rose Bianchi
Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 85 years, entered into rest peacefully at her home on June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Ray Bianchi for 72 years. Loving mother of Debbie Teach (her husband Stan) and Rachelle Martin. Also survived by her sisters Darlene and Jacque, her grandchildren Mark, Taylor (his partner Kelsey) and great granddaughter TJ.
A native of San Francisco, California age 90 years.
A member of Italian Catholic Federation Branch 403 at St. Dunstan's, North Burlingame Women's Club and Peninsula Italian American Social Club in San Mateo.
Family and friends will visit PRIVATELY on Monday, June 22, 2020 at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS in Millbrae. Private Funeral Mass will follow at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae and conclude there.
Her family appreciates donations to San Mateo County Mission Hospice at www.missionhospice.org.
Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 85 years, entered into rest peacefully at her home on June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Ray Bianchi for 72 years. Loving mother of Debbie Teach (her husband Stan) and Rachelle Martin. Also survived by her sisters Darlene and Jacque, her grandchildren Mark, Taylor (his partner Kelsey) and great granddaughter TJ.
A native of San Francisco, California age 90 years.
A member of Italian Catholic Federation Branch 403 at St. Dunstan's, North Burlingame Women's Club and Peninsula Italian American Social Club in San Mateo.
Family and friends will visit PRIVATELY on Monday, June 22, 2020 at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS in Millbrae. Private Funeral Mass will follow at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae and conclude there.
Her family appreciates donations to San Mateo County Mission Hospice at www.missionhospice.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.