June Marie Caballero
June 13, 1928- December 1, 2019Loving daughter, wife, mother grandmother, and great grandmother (Nonna) passed comfortably in Rocklin, California, at the age of 91.
June was born on June 13, 1928, to Anne and Nicholas Marcellino. On January 19, 1947, she married the love of her life of 57 years, Pete Caballero, who preceded her in death in 2004. Together they raised five children, three girls, and two boys.
June is preceded in death by her father, Nicholas, mother Anne, and her brothers Robert (Margaret), Vincent (Lois). June is survived by her five children Linda (Gabe), Peter, Jeanne (Jerry), Lori (Steve) Vincent (Colleen), six grandchildren Erin (Mike), Deborah, Barry (Haley), Randy(Kim), Jenny (Alex), Justin (Jayleen), Nonna to Jake, Isaiah, Luke,Alana, Brycen, Bentley, Logan, Bailey, and the twins Adam and Ryan. June was a native San Franciscan of Telegraph Hill North Beach. She worked for Bank of America, where she retired after 36 years. She is an avid sports fan with her heart belonging to the Forty-Niners and Giants and the Warriors.
June will be missed by her family and friends that she touched with her smile and giving ways. A Requiem Mass will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30am at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 666 Filbert St., San Francisco, CA, followed by Entombment at Italian Cemetery, Colma, CA
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.2heart.org or Saint Andrew's Preschool 1600 Santa Lucia Ave San Bruno, CA 94066.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019