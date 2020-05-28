My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Sister June Canoles SNDdeN
June 21, 1929 – May 3, 2020
Sister June Canoles (formerly Sr. Andrew)
We remember with gratitude the life of Sister June Canoles, who was a Sister of Notre Dame for 69 years. She died peacefully at Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland, where she had been lovingly cared for the past year after being part of the Notre Dame Province Center community in Belmont for 7 years.
From childhood, Sr. June wanted to be an entrepreneur like her mother, who opened the first dance studio on the Monterey Peninsula, and trained more than 100 dancers every year. Sr. June found her own creative path as a teacher and administrator, then as a handwriting analyst and motivational consultant.
June's mother sent her to Villa Angelica School in Carmel during WW II, and later, to Moreland Notre Dame School in Watsonville, both run by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. June loved everything about these first experiences of being in a Catholic school and meeting Sisters, and decided after graduating, that she wanted to enter the convent.
As Sister Andrew, she brought her energy and enthusiasm to children in Notre Dame schools in California, Oregon and Washington. After 36 years of teaching, she was ready for a new challenge and asked to explore the science of graphology. After extensive training, she used handwriting analysis to encourage and motivate as well as offer insights into personalities of current and potential employees. With the correspondence course she developed, she assisted corporations and hundreds of individuals around the world. She always believed that people have more positive qualities, strengths and talents than flaws!
In school settings, offices and parties, people responded positively to Sr. June's infectious good humor, her genuine kindliness and compassion. Many friends would echo the words of Karen Ratzlaff, a former staff member at the Province Center: "This spirited, joyous, compassionate woman of God blessed me more than she will ever know."
"Mine has been a wonderful life," Sr. June said, "I look back and thank God for everything."
She will be remembered and greatly missed by her family, especially her sister, Patricia Zanetta, a niece and nephews, her wide circle of friends, former students, and by her Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, of whom she was so proud.
A Memorial Mass will be offered to honor Sr. June's life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 1520 Ralston Ave, Belmont, CA 94002 or online at snddenwest.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 28 to May 31, 2020.