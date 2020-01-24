Home

June Neuhaus


1926 - 2020
June Neuhaus Obituary
June K. Neuhaus

June Rose (Kren) Neuhaus was born on June 17th 1926 to Hugo and Irene Kren. She was the matriarch of her family and passed away on January 21st 2020. She was a proud native San Franciscan, lifelong educator, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, wife, aunt and daughter. She attended Parkside Elementary School, Abraham Lincoln High School, University of California Berkeley, and San Francisco State University. She met the love of her life (Ralph) while studying economics at Cal Berkeley and they wed in 1949. She was a passionate educator, dedicated volunteer and strong Jewish woman. She taught hundreds of students and touched the lives of many more. She is survived by her brother Harold (Marilyn), children Mark (Susan), Robynne (Michael), Jeff (Jacqueline), grandchildren Nicholas, Irayna (Tyler), Sarah (Charles) Laura (John) and great grandchildren Judah, California, Catherine, Nicholas, Andrew, Ian, and Kyle.

Memorial service at the chapel at Hills of Eternity Memorial Park, 1299 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014, Thursday January 30, 2020 at 1pm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
