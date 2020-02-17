|
|
Kaatri Boies Grigg
June 5, 1945 - February 15, 2020Kaatri Boies Grigg died peacefully at home in San Francisco on February 15, 2020, age 74, from complications of frontotemporal dementia.
Daughter of Earl and Linea Boies, Kaatri was born on June 5, 1945 in New Haven, Connecticut and grew up in Seymour and Washington, Connecticut. She attended Hopkins School in New Haven and graduated from Wellesley College in 1967. She moved to California in 1968 and received her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Stanford University in 1971 and practiced law in the Wells Fargo Bank legal department from 1972 to 1978.
After her second child was born in 1979, she decided to leave the practice of law and instead devoted her working life to an outstanding career in the non-profit world.
She served on the Board of Directors of San Francisco Children's Hospital from 1981 to 1991, and after the hospital's merger with PPMC to form California Pacific Medical Center, served on the Board of Directors of CPMC from 1991 to 2001. She also served as Chair of the CPMC Board of Counselors in 2010, Co-Chair in 2011, and thereafter as an ex-officio member of the CPMC Foundation Board of Trustees.
Kaatri was a founding Trustee of San Francisco Day School, serving on the Board from 1978 to 1996, as Board Chair from 1992 to 1996, and on the Advisory Board from 2004. As head of facilities on the Board, she was responsible for locating and renovating four sites for the school, including the final site on Masonic Avenue.
Kaatri served on the Board of Directors of the Breakthrough Collaborative (formerly Summerbridge National) from 1998 to 2004.
She also served on the Board of Chanticleer from 2004 to 2018.
Kaatri served on the Board of Trustees of the American Conservatory Theater from 1996 to 2014, as President of the Board from 1998 to 2000, and as Board Chair from 2000 to 2002. As Chair she was responsible for introducing the first long-range planning at ACT, which eventually led to the creation of the Strand Theater and the ACT educational outreach program, which now serves 20,000 students in the Bay Area.
Kaatri is predeceased by her son Jeffrey Grigg of Baltimore, Maryland. She is survived by her brother Stephen Boies of Old Greenwich, Connecticut; her husband of 48 years Douglas Grigg of San Francisco; her son Dr. Eliot Grigg of Seattle, Washington; and five grandchildren: Lincoln and Annika of Seattle; and Maggie, Celia, and Linnea of Baltimore.
A celebration of Kaatri's life will be held at Cypress Lawn Funeral Home, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, California at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 7.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Kaatri can be given to San Francisco Day School, Chanticleer, California Pacific Medical Center, or the American Conservatory Theater.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020