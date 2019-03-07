|
Kaoru T. ReynoldsPassed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 at Rowena's Home Care in Riverbank, CA. of complications from Dementia, aged 95. A San Francisco native. Predeceased by her loving husband Edward Allan Reynolds. She is survived by her nephew Ian Tanamachi of Concord, CA. and her nephew Steven Tanamachi of Lauderdale, MN.
Per Kaoru's wishes prior to her passing, no funeral services will be held. Also, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to a . Inurnment will be at family plot at the Japanese Cemetery in Colma, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019