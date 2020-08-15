Karen Jolliffe

January 6, 1950 - August 5, 2020

Whether faithfully bringing a gift of fruit to her friend Oscar every Sunday, caring for her beloved guide dogs for the blind, or baking cookies and filling care packages for the homeless, Karen Jolliffe embodied a life of genuine kindness and compassion until she left this world peacefully on August 5th at age 70 after a valiant fight against cancer.



Karen will be missed by all those whose lives she touched with her thoughtfulness, humor, and patience, not to mention her practical and efficient professionalism. Over her 40+ year career at UCSF, starting as a young bedside nurse and rising to becoming a trusted Information Technology Programmer Analyst, her family of UC colleagues and friends will remember her steadfast commitment to patient care performed with grace and unequivocal integrity. The history of her leadership of the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society stands as a lasting testament to Karen's devotion to the highest standards of personalized medical care.



Her heartfelt concern for others was channeled into the many organizations she volunteered for including: Habitat for Humanity, Christmas in April, the San Francisco Zoo, the Congregational Church of San Mateo, SPCA Animal Assisted Therapy, Community Meals, and Home and Hope. However, she was especially dedicated to meeting the needs of disadvantaged kids through her many years of service as a member of the Board of Directors, advocate, and mentor at Homework Central in San Mateo. Untold numbers of at-risk children are living better today due to Karen's tireless efforts.



Her warm and loving presence will especially be missed by her family members. Karen was the fourth of five children (Marlis, Lane, Lyman, Karen, & Barbara) born to Warren and Hattie Mae Jolliffe in Powell, Wyoming before the family eventually settled in The Dalles, Oregon. Her loss will be acutely felt by her numerous nieces and nephews and legions of Gara/Ryan relatives. However, no one will miss her more than her best friend and husband of 34 years, Phil Gara.



Karen modeled for us the enjoyment of life's simple pleasures whether it was reading a good book, baking a peach pie, watching an intriguing detective TV show, or finding the perfect sale item at Nordstrom's. Most importantly, however, she showed us how to live a life of grace and fulfillment by always attending to the needs of others. Our lives will forever be enriched by the moments we were blessed to have shared with her and the memory of her goodness that is indelibly etched in our hearts.





