Karen Ruth Lent May 6, 1941 - March 30, 2019 Karen Ruth Lent passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was 77 years old.



Karen was the second child of Harry and Ruth Peterson and younger sister of brother Roger. As an East Bay native and long-time resident of San Leandro, Karen spent her early childhood in Orinda before moving to Albany where she graduated from Albany High as class valedictorian in 1959.



Karen worked for over 30 years in corporate accounting for World Savings & Loan before retiring in 2007 when she started her new career as a world traveler. An avid art collector and lifelong tennis player, Karen was also a huge fan of the Oakland A's, for whom she volunteered for many years, and the Golden State Warriors. She was deeply proud of her Swedish ancestry and was a member of many East Bay social and volunteer organizations. As a natural sportswoman, she loved tennis, dabbled with golf, and was a past league bowler and a formidable bridge player.



She was extremely loving and always supportive of her family and friends. Those privileged to have known Karen will remember her love of trying new things, her intellectual curiosity, optimism and selfless generosity. She was a devoted friend who listened to all with compassion and supported the needs of those she loved.



She will be greatly missed.



The family is deeply grateful for the dedication and kindness of Karen's friends and caregivers who enabled her the comfort of her home to the end.



Karen is survived by her daughter, Stacey, and her husband Paul of San Francisco; Bryan and his wife Lilli of Castro Valley; and her grandchildren Taylor and Beckman.



A celebration of life will be held the first weekend in May.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary