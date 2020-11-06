1/1
Kate Campbell
Kate Campbell

Extremely sad to announce the passing of Kate Campbell who was a native San Franciscan. A 1967 graduate of Washington High and a 1979 graduate of SFSU, she was a lifeguard at Fleishhacker Pool & cashier at Playland at the Beach. Kate loved writing; she worked for PG&E and BofA. Her literary works included newspaper articles, novels, stories and poems. Kate & John Vanveenendaal were married in 1975, they have 2 sons Michael and Mark & 2 grandchildren Ada & Gavin. She was an avid 49ers & Giants fan, Cherishing 5 Super Bowls & 3 World Series victories. Memorial will be held at Crissy Field Beach 11am 11/15/20.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

