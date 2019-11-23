|
|
Katharine Brown Kazan
January 23, 1926 - November 21, 2019Longtime Mill Valley resident, Katherine Brown Kazan died peacefully in her sleep on November 21, 2019. She was 93 years old.
Born January 23, 1926 in New York City, Kathy was the youngest daughter of Margaret Jenks and Stanley Doty Brown and was raised with sisters Georgia and twin Margaret in Manhattan and Scarsdale, in Westchester County, NY.
Kathy was a proud alum of Mount Holyoke College and worked in publishing prior to her marriage to John Kazan in 1958. A dozen years later and with three children in tow, the adventurous couple moved to Mill Valley, California in 1970 where they enjoyed many happy decades.
Kathy is survived by her adult children and their spouses, Jennifer (Mark), Stephen (Ellen) and Jeffrey (Stacey), and her grandchildren Anna, Coley, Henry, Sophia plus Maxwell the dog.
An avid reader, world traveler, lifelong and passionate tennis player, art lover and astute political observer, Kathy lived a full life and will be missed.
The family wishes to thank Hospice by the Bay and caregiver Bob "Doc" Selko. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mill Valley Library or the . A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019