Katharine Caruthers Schultz (Kate)
April 15, 1921 - December 1, 2019.Katharine "Kate" Caruthers Schultz, born April 15th, 1921 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Paul R. and Martha Caruthers, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 1st, 2019 at her residence in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood, surrounded by her children and extended family and friends. Kate was raised in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania among relatives descended from the town's founders. Her fond memories of her life there remained with her always. She graduated from Brown University with a degree in biology and moved to San Francisco in 1947, where she worked as a medical lab technician. Kate met Charles Schultz a year later, and they were married in 1950. Kate was a devoted mother, a dedicated member of her church, a volunteer in her community, and a talented quilter. She is survived by her children Paul, David and Frances, their spouses Brenda, Michelle and Paul N, her grandchildren Erik, Emily, and Andrew, and her great granddaughter Alora. She is also survived by her niece and nephew Maggie and Charlie. Kate was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years and her sister, Eleanor. Kate loved laughter and music and was passionate about many causes that helped people and the planet. She was an inspiration to all who knew her for her strength, determination and love of life. May she rest in peace and joy and in the satisfaction of a life well lived. A memorial service will be held at Episcopal Church of the Incarnation on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. All are invited to share in the celebration of Kate's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of her favorite charities: Incarnation Episcopal Church SF, Brown University, SF Food Bank. Written expressions are welcomed. Kate will be deeply missed by those whom she touched in her 98 years. She was a kind soul with a generous nature and a good sense of humor and was dearly loved by many.
