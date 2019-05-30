Katherine Cassidy, RSCJ October 10, 1918 - May 10, 2019 Religious of the Sacred Heart, Katherine "Cassie" Cassidy died May 10, 2019, in Atherton, California. Sister Cassidy was born on October 10, 1918, in San Francisco, California, to William H. Cassidy and Lillie Bergstresser Cassidy. A religious for sixty-eight years, she attended the San Francisco College for Women and the University of California in Berkeley, California. Prior to entering the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1948, Sister Cassidy served as an army librarian during WWII in Hawaii and at the headquarters library in Yokohama, Japan. After her final profession in 1956, Sister Cassidy was named college librarian at the San Francisco College for Women. She retired in Atherton, California and worked as a spiritual director and community librarian for many years. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. in the Oakwood chapel, 140 Valparaiso, Atherton, California, followed by burial in the Oakwood cemetery.

