Katherine Florence Fisher July 14,1931 - March 8,2019 Passed away on the evening of March 8, 2019 at Peninsula Hospital. She was born on July 14, 1931 as the middle child of Michael and Florence Obad. She is survived by her son George (Sandy), her step-son Randy (Linda), and her grandchildren Trevor, Josiah, Tanya, Heather and her great granddaughter. She is also survived by her siblings Michael Obad and Florence Adamson (Larry). In addition she has many nieces and nephews and a large extended family who will miss her greatly. Her spouses are both deceased and were Jack Fisher and Harold "Butch" Kuersten. She helped found and served on the board of directors for the Danford Foundation. She was a huge supporter of local charities that worked with children, animals, and people with disabilities.

The Celebration of Life to be on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 12:00pm-2:00pm at the Foster City Community Center 1000 E. Hillsdale Blvd Foster City CA 94044 in the Wind Room



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary