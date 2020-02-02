Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Katherine Brady
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
35 Liberty Street
Petaluma, CA
Katherine Hanora "Kathy" Brady

Katherine Hanora "Kathy" Brady Obituary
Katherine "Kathy" Hanora Brady

Passed away, January 31, 2020 in San Rafael, CA at the age of 72. She was beloved wife of the late Robert J. Brady. Loving mother of Kevin (Janeen) Brady and the late Steven Brady. Cherished grandmother of Hugh, Will and Owen. Dear daughter of the late Daniel and Barbara Quinlan. Loving sister of Maureen Toel (late Bill), Ann (Ed) Schlageter, Carole (Tim) McSweeney, Dan (Marilyn) Quinlan, Jerry (Theresa) Quinlan, Barbara (John) Tursi and Lori (Grant) McEldowney. Sister-in-law of JoAnne (Jean) Lacues, Denise Brady and Mike (Annette) Brady. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A native of San Francisco, Kathy and Bob moved to Petaluma 44 years ago. She was known for her fierce love of her family. The family extend special thanks to Akisi for her love and care.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 35 Liberty Street, Petaluma, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Ranchin' Vets, PO Box 6074, San Rafael, CA 94903.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020
