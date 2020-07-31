Katherine Harrington Ashley

November 3, 1922 - July 24, 2020

Katie was born Marion Joyce Hartline on November 3rd, 1922 in Yelm, Washington and died July 24th, 2020 at home in San Jose, California of natural causes.



She met and married Denis Harrington in November, 1944. They lived a full and wonderful life in San Francisco raising their two daughters, Terry and Sheila, until his death in 1981. In 1988 she married artist Frank Ashley, and moved to Carmel where they enjoyed and explored the Monterey peninsula for 20 years. She lived the last years of her life on the San Francisco Peninsula close to Sheila.



Katie is survived by her daughters, Terry Wright of Seattle, WA, Sheila Harrington of Emerald Hills, CA and her loving grandchildren, Mark Balmforth, Kirk, Corinne and Scott Gharda, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mass will be said Sunday, August 2nd at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in San Francisco. The family is most grateful for the care provided by Seasons Hospice in Katie's last months. The family has plans to gather together in the near future to celebrate Katie's life.



