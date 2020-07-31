1/1
Katherine Harrington (Katie) Ashley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Harrington Ashley
November 3, 1922 - July 24, 2020
Katie was born Marion Joyce Hartline on November 3rd, 1922 in Yelm, Washington and died July 24th, 2020 at home in San Jose, California of natural causes.

She met and married Denis Harrington in November, 1944. They lived a full and wonderful life in San Francisco raising their two daughters, Terry and Sheila, until his death in 1981. In 1988 she married artist Frank Ashley, and moved to Carmel where they enjoyed and explored the Monterey peninsula for 20 years. She lived the last years of her life on the San Francisco Peninsula close to Sheila.

Katie is survived by her daughters, Terry Wright of Seattle, WA, Sheila Harrington of Emerald Hills, CA and her loving grandchildren, Mark Balmforth, Kirk, Corinne and Scott Gharda, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass will be said Sunday, August 2nd at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in San Francisco. The family is most grateful for the care provided by Seasons Hospice in Katie's last months. The family has plans to gather together in the near future to celebrate Katie's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved