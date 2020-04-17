|
|
Katherine Jane "Tink" CoffeyBeloved mother and grandmother, Katherine "Tink" Coffey passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. She was born Katherine Jane Guthe on October 16, 1931 to Otto Emor Guthe and Katherine Siona Arnold in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Katherine grew up in Ann Arbor and Washington, D.C. where she attended Woodrow Wilson High School. Her first year of college was spent at Sweet Briar College and she then transferred to University of Michigan where she graduated in 1952. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Katherine worked on Capitol Hill as an assistant to NY Senator Jacob Javits and it was there that she met and later married George Coffey. They had three daughters and eventually settled in San Francisco where Katherine lived for 53 years until her passing. Katherine worked as a real estate broker in San Francisco for 40+ years; she was an avid bridge player and a lover of theater and opera. She was a long time member of the San Francisco Auxiliary to the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford and the local chapter of Delta Gamma Alumni. Through these groups, her work and bridge, Katherine met some of her dearest friends. She will be deeply missed by her three daughters, Kathleen (Ken), Christine (Mike) and Patti (Arthur) and her four grandchildren, Matthew, Trevor, Alex and Siona. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her honor to the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020