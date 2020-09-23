Katherine Barrows MouleMarch 24, 1935–September 21, 2020Katherine died peacefully at home in Oakland, California, of endometrialcancer. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Lyman Barrows and Susan Decker Barrows of Wayzata, Minnesota. After primary and secondary education in local schools, she graduated from Dana Hall in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Scripps College in Claremont, California. At Scripps, she majored in art under Phil Dyke, a noted Southern California watercolor artist.For her whole life, Katherine was an active watercolor artist, continuing her education with Dorothy Voorhees in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and taking classes at the Corcoran School of Arts and Design in Washington, DC.In 1957, she married James Crawford Moule of Arcadia, California, an aerospace engineer. They had four children, all living: Elizabeth Moule Polyzoides of Pasadena, California; Nancy Moule Rowe of Boulder, Colorado; Allison Moule of Kent, Washington; and John Moule of Nipomo, California.She is survived by her husband; her three sisters: Susan Patterson, Elizabeth King, and Margaret Yamashita; her four children; and three grandchildren: Alexander Polyzoides, James Nicholas Polyzoides, and Katherine Polyzoides.Katherine was a member of Town and Gown in Berkeley, California; the New Mexico Watercolor Society; and the California Watercolor Association.