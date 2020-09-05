Katherine Munter

Katherine A. Munter

September 25, 1965 - August 18, 2020

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Katherine A. Munter on August 18, 2020. Katherine was a San Francisco native, born on September 25, 1965 to Godfrey (deceased) and Helen K. Munter. Katherine was a kind and generous soul, with a wonderful wit, incredible intelligence, and love for all that was good in life.

Katherine succumbed to the cumulative toll of diabetes and related complications, taken from us much too young, she will live on in our hearts forever.

Katherine attended elementary school at St. Cecilia's, high school at Convent of the Sacred Heart, and graduated from Stanford University, after spending a very formative semester in France, with a degree in French and English Literature. Each institution contributed to the person she became, and gifted her with so many wonderful life-long friendships. After Stanford, Katherine moved to Washington D.C. to work as a Clerk for the United States Tax Court, a position which allowed her to travel to 40 of the 50 states and set her on the way to a career in the law. She returned to San Francisco to attend the University of California Hastings School of Law, which launched her on a long and proud career as an attorney first at Gordon & Rees and then at the Phillips Spallas & Angstadt law firms.

In addition to her law career, Katherine was devoted to her community and invested much of her personal time and resources in giving back. She was a former Commissioner of the San Francisco Commission on the Status of Women, and served on the boards of Catholic Charities and the Tel Hi Neighborhood Center. She was also an effective and active mentor to many young women looking to advance their professional careers.

In addition to her mother Helen, Katherine leaves her sisters Patricia (Jeff Loomans) and Helen (Jose Farran) and three loving and adoring nieces Katherine Loomans, Christina Farran and Alexandra Farran. Most significantly she leaves behind a wonderful and varied group of dear friends who will all miss her as terribly as her family.

Due to the restrictions related to COVID-19 in San Francisco at this time, private services were held. When appropriate we will gather as a larger group to celebrate Katherine's life.



