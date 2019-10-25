|
Katherine Nastari
October 16, 1924 – October 21, 2019Resident of Daly City
Katherine Nastari, beloved wife of Ralph Nastari, loving Mother of Susan Fujii (Warren), Saral Catalano (Tom), and Ralph Nastari, Jr., as well as loving Nona to Jason Catalano; Sheri Catalano Wight (Hugh); Jarid Catalano (Kelly); Sam Fujii; and Great Nona to Sienna and Ryder Catalano. Katherine left us suddenly on October 21, 2019. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and close friends.
Katherine was born in Bryte, California, to Vito Parino and Serafina Bacca. She was the baby of nine brothers and sisters who predeceased her.
Katherine met the love of her life, Ralph, at a dance near Sacramento; they married, and have been dancing together for the past 73 years.
Mom's passions of cooking big Italian meals, her Catholic faith, gardening, and most of all, her love for her family will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Katherine's favorite charity, St. Jude's Hospital, or another .
Family and friends are invited to a Visitation, October 29th, at 11:15 a.m. with a Service beginning at 12:00 Noon, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City 94014. A brief service will follow at the Italian Cemetery, 540 F Street, Colma 94014.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019