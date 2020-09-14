Katherine Nemeth

May 9, 1941 - September 11, 2020

On Friday, Sept. 11, Katherine Nemeth became the angel that many already knew she was. Embraced by the love of family and friends, she passed peacefully at her home on 22nd Street in San Francisco in the early hours of the day.



A deeply beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Kay gave a heartfelt goodbye to her children and their partners, Stephan Nemeth and Tamara Simon; Michael Nemeth; and Karla Nemeth and Tom Philp; her grandchildren, Gabriel and Daschel Nemeth; her sister and brother, Barbara and Greg Kryzwick; nieces, nephews and many members of her beautiful family of friends. Kay joins her parents, Albert and Sadie Kryzwick, and brothers, Albert "Bud," Fran and Tom Kryzwick, in their eternal rest.



Kay had an open and expansive heart that truly embraced a universal humanity. Her love and humor were warm and infectious, her strength and independence inspirational. A teacher instinctively and by training, Kay was a trusted confidant and provided wise counsel to many. She was born on May 9, 1941 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where she grew up with her large family. A newlywed at age 23, she crossed the country to San Diego and created a home in California.



Kay had a lifelong commitment to public education as an active parent, teacher and leader, stretching from Headstart and preschool to high school. She also had a successful run as a real estate agent, helping people find their forever homes. Kay spent many years in San Diego before moving to San Francisco in 1998. In the Bay Area, Kay continued her commitment to early childhood education as a teacher and administrator in San Francisco and Sonoma.



A deeply spiritual person with a strong faith in God, Kay modeled and lived her core values in every aspect of her life. She was guided by the principles of compassion, kindness, generosity and service. She was an active member of various churches and volunteered preparing meals for the unhoused and residents of women's supportive housing. She was known for her selfless nature and kind soul, and she always welcomed guests for home-cooked meals and long-term stays in the "cottage room" in her "Happy House on the Hill." She was a life-long supporter of equality and universal respect for all people, standing up for LGBT rights, religious freedom, women's empowerment and sustainability. Kay was an avid sports fan -- from her grandsons' baseball teams to the San Francisco Giants.



A private memorial will be hosted online by Diablo Valley Funeral Services on Wed., Sept. 16 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Kay, please register and vote on November 3.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store