Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Rolling Hills Memorial Park
4100 Hilltop Dr
Richmond, CA
Katherine Louise Trow

1/11/1927-1/11/2020

Katherine Bernhardi Trow January 11th 1927- January 11th, 2020.
Resident of Kensington Katherine Bernhardi Trow died January 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Martin Trow. She is survived by her children, Sarah Eydam of Antioch, CA,
Peter Trow of Santa Barbara, CA, and Paul Trow of Maynard, MA; and grandson, Daniel Trow of Franklin, TN.
Graveside Service will be held January 17th 2020, 10 a.m. at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, 4100 Hilltop Dr, Richmond.
Services Arranged By Civic Center Chapel Wilson & Kratzer Mortuaries (510) 232-4383

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020
