|
|
Katherine Prichard Ulm
9/4/1930 – 11/12/2019Katherine passed away peacefully in her new home in Brentwood, CA. Born to USMC Lt. Col. and Mrs. Clifford Prichard (Miriam Tiess) in a Brooklyn, New York Navy Yard, she traveled as a child to the Philippines and China before returning to the US in 1936. Her family was stationed in Puget Sound Washington where she graduated from Bremerton High School at the age of 16. Katherine's family stayed in San Francisco while her father served in the South Pacific during WWII. While there, she met and married the love of her life, Lynne Charles Ulm, Jr. (who passed away in 2014.) After a 42-year employment, volunteer and auxiliary dedication in healthcare, Katherine retired from St. Francis Memorial Hospital. She was extremely active in all 3 Presbyterian churches she attended; volunteered at the Richmond YMCA, served on the Board of Managers and became Volunteer of the Year for that Branch. In addition, was a 7-year member of the Park Presidio Lions Club, where she was named Lion of the Year in 2000-2001.
Katherine is survived by her devoted children Bradford Prichard Ulm and Tracy Karalyn McCabe and her cherished grand-children Robby, Bryce and Eilisia Smith and many other loving family members and friends, including her niece, Suzanne Curtis.
Private services are being held at Katherine's request.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019