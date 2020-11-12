Kathleen A. Gillam

Sep. 27, 1951Feb. 1, 2020

Kathleen A. Gillam (née Revis), longtime Hillsborough, CA resident, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 1, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 68. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, attorney Christopher G. Gillam; her mother, Phyllis Stonick (née Butz); her father, John Revis; and her sister, Sally Kelly (née Revis). She is survived by her brother Paul (Mary) Revis; nephew, Michael (Melissa) Revis; grand nephew, Grayson; and grand niece, Paige; as well as five beloved maternal aunts; her goddaughter, Sabrina Cohn; and many cherished cousins. In addition, Kathleen leaves behind a very long list of friends from all walks of life.



Kathleen grew up in Zion, Illinois, but ultimately settled in Hillsborough via "stop overs" in Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, Davis, San Francisco, and Alaska. She was a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers early in her career and later served in various positions in the financial services industry. After some educational retooling, she spent a number of successful years at Intel Corporation, where she led teams of people across the globe.



Kathleen was an elegant woman of generous spirit. A fervent supporter of education, Kathleen served as Trustee of the Pacific College Foundation, which helps disadvantaged high school girls pay for college. In addition, she was a devoted friend, an excellent travel companion, and had a deep fondness for fashion with a particular penchant for footwear. As a long-time patron of the San Francisco Symphony, Kathleen delighted in treating friends to dinner and a night of music. Always the fashionista, Kathleen loved to take walks along the ocean and muddy hilltops sporting her signature rubber boots. Though she traveled extensively, Positano and New York City remained her favorite places.



Prime Time Gym was Kathleen's second home. She often attended 6 am spinning, step, or yoga classes, always looking like she stepped off the cover of Vogue. Post workout, Kathleen had a "Peet's group" of friends who indulged in lively, witty conversation and urbane sophisticated discussions rivaling the Algonquin Round Table.



The light of Kathleen's life was her "son," Henry, her devoted Papillon. In addition, she assumed the role of "Auntie Kathleen" to a number of friends' children. An esteemed confidant and dear friend, a relationship with Kathleen was a remarkable gift. Her absence leaves a hole in the hearts of those who knew and cherished her.



A celebration of Kathleen's life is planned for February 1, 2021 at the Kohl Mansion, Burlingame, CA, Covid permitting. Celebration of Life updates will be posted on Kathleen's FaceBook profile. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Pacific Education Foundation, 505 Montgomery Street, Suite 1135, San Francisco, CA 94111.



