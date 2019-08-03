|
Kathleen Bagdon25 days shy of her 103rd birthday, Kathleen passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 2, 2019 at the age of 102. She left us to be with the angels. Kathleen was a native San Franciscan and loved the City by the Bay and the fog! She was born on August 27, 1916 to Michael Fahey and Mary McLaughlin. Kathleen attended St. Vincent's High School. She resided in the Sunset district in her own home since 1942 until her passing. Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved her family more than anything and loved working as well. She was a secretary and rental agent for over 70 years, working until the age of 80.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, William Bagdon; son, William; and siblings: Joseph and William Fahey. She is survived by her children: Michael (Sandi) and Richard; grandchildren: Karin, William, James (Holly) Bagdon, Kristin (Nick) Castnageri, Michael, Kevin (Heather), Timothy Bagdon and Erin (Rob) Robinson; great-grandchildren who were the lights of her life: Liam, Connor, Kathleen, Meghan, Patrick, Nicholas, Gracie, Julie, Sarah, Claire, Fletcher, Dylan, Anthony, Jenna and great-great grandbaby, Delma; niece, Denise (Mark) Erikson and grand-niece, Erin Erikson.
A special thank you to her caregivers for their love, kindness and care: Bang, Josie, Weng and Len.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10am at St. Stephen Church, 451 Eucalyptus Drive, SF. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019