Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Drury-DeDood Aug. 26, 1935 – Feb. 14, 2019 Kathleen went to Heaven on Valentine's to join the Love of her Life, her husband Willie DeDood.

Raised in Daly City by her parents, Ann & Bill Drury. With twin siblings, Nancy Drury Sulpizio & Billy Drury, & surviving sister Cecelia Drury Smith.

She attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where she met her Life Long Best Friend, Lennore Louie. Both attended Presentation High, graduated from Jefferson High. Kathy attended S.F. State. Studied photography, she loved photographing her family, friends & travels.

Kathy worked at CSAA in SF. She retired after many years at United Way in SF.

She loves her many nieces & nephews who lovingly refer to her as "Auntie Ci". She loves her cousins, family & friends. We love you Ci.



Kathy loved to travel. She spoke four languages, played the piano, enjoyed long walks, loved art, museums, Jazz & going to second hand stores. She loves her home & time in her garden with her cats.

Memorial Services, Friday March 1st at 10am, at Duggan's, Daly City. Followed by Funeral at Holy Cross, Colma.

Donations can be made, in her name, to Coastal Cats Rescue Group, Inc. PO Box 370188 Montara, CA 94037.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary