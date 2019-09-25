Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur J. Sullivan Funeral Directors & Crematory
2254 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 621-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Dybeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Dybeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Dybeck Obituary
Kathleen (Phelan) Dybeck

Kathy died peacefully at Kaiser Hospital (SF) on 9/19/2019. She leaves behind her beloved husband Dennis, daughters Danelle (Louis) Block and Julianne (Sean) Ballard, son Michael (Kimberly) Dybeck, sister Terry Logan, brother Mark Phelan, and seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Kathy was born in Montana on 3/9/1940 and raised in Northern California. She graduated from O'Connor Hospital nursing school in 1961 and worked in ICU, dialysis and research.

In the 1990s, she launched a second career as an artist and printmaker, received a B.A. in Art from SFSU, and established Fogbelt Studio as a creative space for herself and other local artists.

Kathy was also an avid Giants and Warriors fan and theater lover. She will be greatly missed.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur J. Sullivan Funeral Directors & Crematory
Download Now