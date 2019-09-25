|
Kathleen (Phelan) DybeckKathy died peacefully at Kaiser Hospital (SF) on 9/19/2019. She leaves behind her beloved husband Dennis, daughters Danelle (Louis) Block and Julianne (Sean) Ballard, son Michael (Kimberly) Dybeck, sister Terry Logan, brother Mark Phelan, and seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Kathy was born in Montana on 3/9/1940 and raised in Northern California. She graduated from O'Connor Hospital nursing school in 1961 and worked in ICU, dialysis and research.
In the 1990s, she launched a second career as an artist and printmaker, received a B.A. in Art from SFSU, and established Fogbelt Studio as a creative space for herself and other local artists.
Kathy was also an avid Giants and Warriors fan and theater lover. She will be greatly missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019