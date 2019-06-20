Kathleen Erin O'Keeffe Kathleen Erin O'Keeffe, "nee Ryan", a native of Cullen, County Cork, Ireland,passed away peacefully in Ireland on May 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Frank O'Keeffe (Kiskeam, Ireland), loving sister of Nora (Pat Moynihan), Vera (Jer O'Sullivan), Jerome (Betty) Ryan, Pat (Eileen) Ryan, Anne (P.J. Cooney), Mella (Ryan Ring), and the late Bridie Cambridge; loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, 10 godchildren; dear friend to many relatives and a kind, caring and loyal friend to her large circle of friends in San Francisco and Ireland.

Kathleen was a wonderful cook, hostess and enjoyed entertaining in her home with friends and family. Frank and Kathleen loved to travel and visited many parts of the world. Kathleen especially enjoyed her visits to Reno and Las Vegas. She was a proud parishioner of St. Cecilia Parish for over 60 years; a member of the Cork Athletic Club and the United Irish Cultural Center.

Friends are invited to attend a rosary at 9:45am followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00am on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at St. Cecilia Church, 2555 17th Avenue., (at Vicente St.) San Francisco. Reception immediately following in lower church hall. Please join us as we celebrate Kathleen's life and to meet her family. Donations to in her memory preferred.

LIVE STREAMING OF THE MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE FOUND ON https://www.stcecilia.com/





