Kathleen "Katie" Kennedy ShinnOur beloved Katie peacefully rested on Monday, March 30th, after a courageously fought health battle. A loving wife of 22 years to David Anthony Shinn, stepmom to Kathryn (Grant) Kamin, "grandma cook" to Grayson and Carson Kamin, sister to Maureen (Danny) McCarthy, Patrick Kennedy, and Jim (Debbie) Kennedy, devoted aunt to over 20 nieces and nephews, and is leaving behind many relatives in San Francisco and Ireland. Katie now joins her loving parents, Margaret and James Kennedy, and dear sister Eileen. Feisty and tenacious, with a spirited sense of humor and infectious laugh, Katie's zest for life, family, learning, and serving her community endeared her into the fabric of the City she so loved. A native-born San Franciscan and Sunset girl, Katie was a proud alumni of Holy Name grammar school(1973), Mercy High School(1977), and City College of San Francisco, with degrees in Nursing and Culinary Arts.A lifelong student, Katie continued her education after retirement at UNLV.She was an extremely hard worker who simultaneously attended nursing and cosmetology school while working full-time as a police dispatcher with the U.C.S.F. Police Department before working with the San Francisco Police Department. Lovingly bright with a heart to serve, Katie's passion for patient care began in her youth when caring for her sister Eileen, who passed away at the age of 16, and she went on to serve as the Charge Nurse at San Francisco General Hospital Emergency Department where she advocated and cared for patients for over 24 years.
Katie and David enjoyed their retirement by traveling to Europe, Asia, and the Hawaiian Islands.
Katie practiced her marvelous culinary skills by cooking for her family and friends. She also fed the homeless in the streets of S.F. Katie also had an immense love for animals, which showed through her care for her two dogs, Charlie and Lola.
We will miss her every day for the rest of our lives.
The family will hold private services and will announce a celebration of Katie's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Katie's memory to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 5 to Aug. 30, 2020