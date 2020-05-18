Kathleen Luhman
Kathleen M. LuhmanSeptember 8, 1950 - May 14, 2020It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Kathleen M. Luhman after a long courageous health battle. Daughter of the late Arthur L. and Mary P. Luhman, sister of the late Arthur E. and William C. Luhman. Survived by sister in law Diane, and a host of cousins and friends. Retired from City and County of San Francisco for 30+ years. Kathy enjoyed a good time and a good laugh. Her hobbies were baking, crafts and getting together with friends. A member of the Laurel & Hardy-Sons of the Desert and the United Irish Cultural Center. A celebration of life at a later date.
Donations may be made to Peninsula Humane Society or your favorite charity.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
