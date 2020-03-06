|
|
Kathleen "Kathy" Doyle MacKay
Feb. 23,1948 - Feb.27,2020Kathleen Doyle MacKay (age 72) died from complications related to ovarian cancer on February 27, 2020 at home in Menlo Park, California. Kathy was born on February 23, 1948 at Mills Hospital in San Mateo, California. The second oldest of five children born to Eugene Doyle and Melba (Nelson) Doyle, she grew up in Redwood City, California. She attended Notre Dame Belmont High School and was an outstanding student and tournament tennis player. Upon graduating from high school, her family moved to Menlo Park in 1967 and joined the Menlo Circus Club. She later attended San Francisco State and San Jose State graduating in 1970. While attending San Francisco State, Kathy got to the finals of the Norcal Women's Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament. She had several regular tennis games over her lifetime, the longest one being with close friends Cameron Bianchi, Chris Alloo and Becky Burt, usually played at the Circus Club.
Kathy met her husband of 43 years and best friend, Norman E. MacKay, at Alpine Hills Tennis and Swim Club in Portola Valley in 1960 when her family joined Alpine which had been built by Sandy MacKay. A number of years later in 1975 they reconnected with the assistance of Elmer G. Griffin (Merv Griffin's uncle) at the Kangaroo Courts Tennis Club in Menlo Park and were married on August 28, 1976. Kathy and Norm had one child, Patrick Griffin MacKay and lived at the same home in Sharon Heights, Menlo Park, California from a few months after Patrick's birth in 1983 to the time of her death. She taught tennis between 1970 and 1983, including such Circus Club members as Mark Daschbach, Rookie Tittle, Annie Roberts Peterson and many others with whom she had great fun and affection.
She is survived by her older brother, Tim Doyle, his wife Sarah Martinez-Doyle and their two children (Adam and Elise) and their grandchild; her younger sister Nancy Doyle Deal, her husband Thomas Deal and their four children, Garret Deal, Bradley Deal, Conor Deal, and Cameron Deal Collins, their respective wives, husband and grandchildren; her younger brother Matthew Doyle of Straffan, Republic of Ireland and his daughter Elle; and her youngest brother Erik Doyle, his wife Leslie Doyle and their two children, Zackery and Easton Doyle.
Kathy loved her friends and family to whom she was extremely loyal. She will be greatly missed by them. In later years, Kathy played duplicate bridge with Norm, but had more fun playing a regular contract bridge game at the Circus Club primarily with good friends Nancy Bates, Marian Walsh and Shirley Baylis. For years, she enjoyed reading the daily bridge problems in the San Jose Mercury and San Francisco Chronicle. When Autumn came, Kathy and Norm attended the Stanford Football games on Saturday, a tradition started by Gene and Melba in the 1950's which included tailgating. She loved to travel and enjoyed regular vacations to Hawaii and occasional trips to Europe for cooking classes, site seeing and Wimbledon.
Kathy was a very positive person who brightened any environment with her beautiful smile and vivacious personality. She enjoyed the company of both men and women, particularly those having a good sense of humor.
Although bedridden over the past 11 months of her life, she was comforted by the care and love of her family, and great friends. Andrea Hafner Lynn, Tito and Cameron Bianchi, and John and Tracy Oettinger were particularly loving and helpful as well as were family members Nancy and Tom Deal and Erik and Leslie Doyle, Matthew Doyle, and finally her cat, Griffy MacKay who rarely left her bedside during this period.
At her request, no funeral service will be held aside from a private service attended by family only. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and the . Internment will occur at Holy Cross Cemetary in Menlo Park, California
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020