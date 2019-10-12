Home

Neptune Society of Northern California - Belmont
1645 El Camino Real
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 592-9880
Kathleen Palange
Kathleen Palange

Kathleen Palange Obituary
Kathleen Palange

Aug 17, 1951 - Sep 30, 2019

Kathleen ("Kathi") Palange was born on August 17, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA to her loving parents James and Eileen (Downey) Palange. Her caring nature, Catholic faith, leadership skills, and love for learning took root as a child. In 1972, she graduated from the Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. A few years later, she went on a cross-country road trip with her friends, and fell in love with California. In 1975, she packed up her things and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to start a new life. She earned her BS in Nursing from San Jose State University in 1979 and Master's Degree in Nursing Administration from UCSF in 1985.

Over her 40 year career, Kathi held many roles in Nursing and Hospital Administration, including Director of Nursing for the San Mateo County General Hospital and Chief Administrative Officer for the Menlo Park Surgical Hospital. In 2016, Kathi retired from her long professional career to travel, garden, take art classes, read, and spend more time with her family and many friends. In 2017, at the age of 66, she accomplished her lifelong goal of earning her PhD in Nursing Practice from the American Sentinel University.

Kathi loved to laugh and she never took herself too seriously. She was an animated storyteller and was known to exaggerate everyday details to bring her tales to life. Despite her many accomplishments, she always remained humble and approachable. Kathi valued family and friendship above everything else, and was a committed and loving mother.

Kathi, 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends in Redwood City, California. She is survived by her brother James Palange, her son David Palange, and her dog Fiona ("Fi"). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America and the Yosemite Conservancy. To view Kathi's full obituary, please visit legacy.com.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
