Kathleen Patricia (Britton) Walker

Kathleen Patricia (Britton) Walker Obituary
Kathleen Patricia (Britton) Walker

Kathleen Walker passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 4, 2019 in Folsom, CA. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A visitation will be held on December 11th, 2019 from 11:00AM to 8:00PM at Parent Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, with a rosary at 6:30PM. A funeral mass will be on December 12th, 2019 at 9:00AM at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA 94014 with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 and/or Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
