Kathleen Seymour

Kathleen Connolly Seymour
May 4, 1956 - September 14, 2020
On Monday, September 14th 2020, Kathleen Connolly Seymour, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at home at the age of 64. Kathy was born in Oakland, California on May 4, 1956 to Robert and Merle (Beuttel) Connolly. She attended the Anna Head School for Girls and Campolindo High School, graduating in 1974. On February 4, 1984 she married the love of her life, Dan A Seymour. They raised two children, Danelle and Emmett, in Oakland, CA.
Kathy had a passion for building community. Her home and heart were always open for family, friends, neighbors, and newcomers. She expressed heartfelt love and unwavering support for each person who was fortunate to enter her orbit. Kathy established "Friday Nights" at the Seymour house to integrate friends from all aspects of her life by sharing her love of food, music, and good company. All were welcome to share in the experience and her warmth and hospitality forged many lasting friendships. Kathy had a gift for bringing people together and was known for her kindness, infectious smile, and exceptional dance moves. For a woman with such small feet, she has left a big footprint on the world.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and mother, Merle, as well as three brothers, Daniel, Mark, and David. She is survived by her husband Dan, her two children, Danelle and Emmett, their partners, Daniel Koenig and Evelia Ilarraz, her granddaughter Amelie Koenig, her sister Jane Connolly, and many in-laws, cousins, nephews, and nieces. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lung Association
(www.lung.org
) or Children's Hospital Oakland (www.childrenshospitaloakland.org
).