Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
400 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-4103
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Spencer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen Spencer Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" (McNaughton) Spencer

Passed away peacefully at the age of 71 in Mesa, Arizona on Monday, April 29, 2019, with family by her side. Born on July 15, 1947 in San Francisco to the late Alfred I. and Matilda T. McNaughton. A graduate of St. Paul's School and longtime resident of Redwood City. Loving sister of Carol (McNaughton) Lund and Alfred "Bud" McNaughton; cherished aunt to many, and beloved friend. She is survived by her daughter, Shawna. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Sunday, May 26 at 11 am, at Crippen and Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City. Reception to follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
Download Now