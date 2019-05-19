|
Kathleen "Kathy" (McNaughton) SpencerPassed away peacefully at the age of 71 in Mesa, Arizona on Monday, April 29, 2019, with family by her side. Born on July 15, 1947 in San Francisco to the late Alfred I. and Matilda T. McNaughton. A graduate of St. Paul's School and longtime resident of Redwood City. Loving sister of Carol (McNaughton) Lund and Alfred "Bud" McNaughton; cherished aunt to many, and beloved friend. She is survived by her daughter, Shawna. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Sunday, May 26 at 11 am, at Crippen and Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City. Reception to follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 20, 2019