Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission San Rafael
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Raphael's Church
Kathleen Toney


1932 - 2020
Kathleen Toney Obituary
Kathleen Anne Toney

June 9, 1932-February 19, 2020

Kathleen Toney - Obituary

Kathleen Anne (Flannery) Toney died quietly at her home in San Rafael, CA, among her loving family and friends on February 19, 2020 at the age of 87.

Kathleen was born on June 9, 1932 to Harold and Ann Flannery in San Jose, CA. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in San Jose, from San Francisco College for Women at Lone Mountain with a Bachelor of Arts and completed her education at UCSF in 1956 with a degree in Clinical Science/Medical Technology.

She married Buford L. Toney in 1957. They had 8 children together and later separated in 1973.

She worked as a medical technologist for several years at UCSF and Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose and later at Brown, Smith, and Dermott Pediatrics in Mill Valley for 35 years. She loved children profoundly and was known for her special gift of calming crying babies and fighting tirelessly for those who were sick and in need.

She was an active board member of MARC (now Lifehouse) from 1995-2008. Kathleen was a deeply spiritual person whose faith in God and community inspired all her actions. Kathleen always extended an open hand in lieu of a closed fist. She gave love and in return was surrounded by love.

Kathleen is survived by her sisters Joan (Harold) Schmitz of Fort Thomas, KY and Mary (Robert) Barrett of San Francisco, her eight children Ken (Janice) of Oakton,VA, Kathleen Kent of Santa Rosa, Patrick (Michelle) of Detroit, MI, Mike (Marie) of Chicago, IL, Chris (Evelyn) of Sacramento, Mary (John) of San Bruno, Nancy, and Lisa of San Rafael, 12 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A rosary is scheduled for Monday, February 24 at 7:00pm at Mission San Rafael. The funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at 10:30am at St. Raphael's Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to Lifehouse (www.lifehouseagency.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020
