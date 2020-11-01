Kathryn Ann Conliffe
December 30, 1927 - October 28, 2020
Kathryn "Katie" Ann Conliffe, 92, born in Euclid, Ohio to Rudolph and Anne Kilian on December 30, 1927, passed away peacefully at her Burlingame home, October 28th, after ten years of living with Alzheimer's Disease.
Katie, and her two sisters, Rosemary and Betty, and her two brothers, Jack and Paul, relocated seven times with their parents as their father worked for the Nickel Plate Railroad until they settled in Frankfort, Indiana where she graduated high school.
Katie attended DePaul School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri, and graduated from St. Louis University with a degree in Nursing Education. She moved to San Francisco in 1955 and began working at French Hospital as the head surgical nurse, where she met her husband, Milton "Milt," during his medical residency.
Katie and Milton were married in 1957, settled in Burlingame, and had five children, Lisann, Mitch, Brian (Debbie), Laurie Piscitello (Dan), and Christian (Mari). After the children were older, Katie would further her education in Psychology and worked at Peninsula Hospital in Mental Health as a Psychiatric Nurse for thirty years.
Katie enjoyed international travel, playing tennis, gardening, bridge and was an avid theatre, symphony, and opera goer, a docent at Filoli Garden in Woodside, and an active member of the Legion of Honor and De Young Museums in San Francisco. She was an excellent cook, baker, life-long learner of French, history, and politics. She encouraged her children to live life to the fullest, learn something new every day, and grow and mature from it. Her mantra was to treat each and every person with respect and to be kind. Katie's gracious, sweet, and considerate nature was her legacy.
Katie is survived by her five children, grandchildren Matthew, Stephanie, Marc, Paul, Jordan, Haley, and Kristen, sister-in-law Pat Kilian, and nieces and nephews. Katie is predeceased by her husband Milton.
Our family would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Katie's dedicated, loving caregiver-our other "sister," Alieta, and her son, Eddy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.