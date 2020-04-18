|
Kathryn Vaunceil JohnsonKathryn Vaunceil Johnson (Bright) was born May 6, 1920, in Nashville, Tennessee. She lived in Nashville; Amarillo, Texas; the San Francisco Bay Area, and La Canada, California. She passed away in Aptos, California on January 5th, 2020.
Vaunceil attended Amarillo High School. Her family attended Polk Methodist Church along with her family of Aunts, Uncles, Grandmother, and Cousins. She went on to attend Eastern New Mexico State College and earned a Bachelor's Degree in English.
During the WWII years, Vaunceil worked for Braniff Airlines, rescheduling civilian flights so that service men and women could be home with their families on leave.
Vaunceil met her husband, Robert Johnson, at ENMSC, and they corresponded from 1941 to 1945 while he served overseas. Bob and Vaunceil married in September, 1945 at the First Presbyterian Church of Amarillo; and later moved to Oakland, California.
She was a homemaker, wife, and mother during the middle years of her marriage. Vaunceil and Bob traveled to Amarillo often; also going to Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, Monterey, Palm Springs, Disneyland, British Columbia, St. Louis, Missouri, and Hawaii. In retirement they continued to travel to England, France, Italy, and Tahiti. Bob and Vaunceil remained active in the Presbyterian Church in Oakland, Glendale, and Sonoma.
She was pre-deceased in death by her husband, Robert, and by her son, David. Kathryn Vaunceil is survived by her brother, Kenneth; her daughter, Barbara; and her grand-children: Katheryne, Bryan, Alyson, and Anne Marie. The fourth generation included her seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Congregational Church of Soquel, 4951 Soquel Drive, Soquel CA 95073 831)475-2867 www.ccsoquel.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020