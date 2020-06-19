Kathryne Blair
Kathy passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was born in San Francisco the daughter of the late Bruna and Frank Silvani. A loving mother to her son, Christopher, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Keely Ferguson, and her two beloved grandchildren, Theo and Autumn, who were the light of her life.
Kathy was an amazing women who touched the lives of so many. She lived in several places including the Philippines and Albuquerque, New Mexico. She eventually found her way back to her home town of Menlo Park. Upon leaving her teaching career, Kathy landed her dream job and soon became a valued Apple employee. She was an accomplished writer and a remarkable artist, a talent she shared with her son and grandchildren. Kathy loved family celebrations and was the life of the party. Her passion for world travel and outgoing personality attracted many lifelong friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 11, at St. Raymond Church, 1100 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park
In lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider donating to American Cancer Society.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.