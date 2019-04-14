Kay (Kirkpatrick) Antongiovanni December 24, 1941 - March 19, 2019 Kay passed peacefully away on March 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in San Francisco on December 24, 1941, to the late William (Tex) and Lillian Kirkpatrick. Kay graduated from St. Paul's High School, and San Francisco State Univ. (BA 1963/Masters 1965). She married and is survived by her high school sweetheart, Roger Antongiovanni. During their 58 year marriage they were blessed with 3 children – Carol, Michael (Kim), and David (Joanna). Kay was also Nana to her cherished granddaughters Katie, Kyra, Emma, Sophia, Mia and Noelle. Kay started her teaching career in 1963 at Jefferson Elementary in Daly City. In 1971, her family settled in Novato where she was very active in all of her children's activities, including Camp Fire Girls, CCD, classroom mom, PTA Pres., swim teams and Novato Boosters to name a few. She had a 27 year career with NUSD as a very well loved teacher (known as "Mrs. A"). She worked through the Marin County Office of Education helping new teachers clear their credentials (B.T.S.A.), and was involved with Novato Federation of Teachers (President). She joined O.L.L.I. in 2005 (Auxiliary Board). Kay was a docent at the Novato Historical and Hamilton Air Force Museums, she served on the Grand Jury (2002-2003) and worked on several church committees. Sister of Bill (Regina) Kirkpatrick. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Novato on May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to thank the wonderful families and friends, nurses and doctors who lifted them up during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's School, 1266 Florida St., San Francisco, CA 94110. (415) 647-8662.

