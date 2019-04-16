Kay Eloise Bishop 1942 - 2019 Kay Eloise Bishop was born in Portland, Oregon, February 15, 1942, to Charles Kay Bishop and Eloise Conner Bishop. She was raised in Washougal, Washington where her Father managed the Pendleton Woolen Mills plant. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Kay attended high school at The Annie Wright School in Tacoma, Washington, and then to Corvallis, Oregon to complete her college education at Oregon State University. Even though moving to San Francisco to work for Emporium/Capwell, she remained a lifelong Beaver fan.

Kay was active in her church, a world traveler, served on the Boards of the Cheetah Conservation Society, The Girls Chorus of San Francisco, Annie Wright School in Tacoma Washington, and she rarely missed a Pendleton Round-Up. Ailing health in later years required the use of mobile devices to get around. She and her sister were often lovingly referred to as the "scooter sisters" as they maneuvered themselves through the century-old rodeo festivities.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Ruth.

Services will be held both in San Francisco at the St. Luke's church on May 31st and graveside services at the family plot in City View Cemetery, Salem, Oregon, on June 14th. Memorial contributions in Kay's honor may be made to the Cheetah Conservation Fund, PO Box 2496, Alexandria, VA 22301 (866-909-3399) or the Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame, PO Box 609, Pendleton, OR 97801.

The Bishop family expresses appreciation to long-time caregiver David Bayne for his faithful dedication and friendship.

